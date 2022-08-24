Puma (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €62.18 ($63.45) and last traded at €62.60 ($63.88). 318,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,646% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.82 ($65.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Puma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

