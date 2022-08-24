Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading Down 1.9%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €62.18 ($63.45) and last traded at €62.60 ($63.88). Approximately 318,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,646% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.82 ($65.12).

PUM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

