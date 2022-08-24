Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globant in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Globant’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLOB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Globant stock opened at $223.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.42. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Globant by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 469.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

