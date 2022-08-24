Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tapestry, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.