Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Star Equity in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Star Equity Price Performance

Insider Activity at Star Equity

STRR opened at $1.08 on Monday. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $27,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $27,741.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,344.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 359,970 shares of company stock worth $354,826 and have sold 6,238 shares worth $61,720. Company insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

