QuadrantProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.94 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $345.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,521.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128891 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033512 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080323 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.