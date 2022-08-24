QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 5.7% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QCOM traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 163,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

