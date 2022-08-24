Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stake Lessened by Summit Partners L P

Summit Partners L P lowered its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,939 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International accounts for approximately 0.1% of Summit Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Partners L P’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,196,000 after buying an additional 3,662,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

XM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 17,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,101. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

