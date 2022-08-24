Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.13. Qualys has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $951,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $23,031,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,188 shares of company stock worth $8,651,367. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Qualys by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

