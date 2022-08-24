Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.13. Qualys has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 0.69.
In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $951,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $23,031,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,188 shares of company stock worth $8,651,367. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Qualys by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
