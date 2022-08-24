QuickSwap Trading Down 12.2% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $72.17 or 0.00332367 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $23.61 million and $2.09 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00762409 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016493 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

