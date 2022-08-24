Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Up 18.1%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) shares shot up 18.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

About Raia Drogasil

(Get Rating)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a network of 2,530 drug stores in 26 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco.

Featured Articles

