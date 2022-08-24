RamenSwap (RAMEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47,917.25

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded up 1,017% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $47,917.25 and $45,865.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 1,580.1% higher against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.
About RamenSwap
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
