RamenSwap (RAMEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47,917.25

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded up 1,017% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $47,917.25 and $45,865.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 1,580.1% higher against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.

About RamenSwap

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

