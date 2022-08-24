Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.94

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.94 and traded as low as $14.30. Rand Capital shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.49.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of Rand Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.
