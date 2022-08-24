Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $40.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $222.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.