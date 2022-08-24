Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $50.88 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $459.99 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.48, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.