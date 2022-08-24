Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $57.07 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $57,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $538,503,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,036,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

