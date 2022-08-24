Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $57.69 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.83.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

