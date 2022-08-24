Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 20,514,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,391,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £32.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.
