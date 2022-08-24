ReddCoin Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $4,031.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,433.14 or 0.99963416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00228595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00134522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00239712 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00055336 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005465 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.