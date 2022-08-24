Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Up 5.7%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLXGet Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.78. 182,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 114,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNLX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 1,770.47%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Renalytix Plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Renalytix by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 114,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

