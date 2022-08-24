renBTC (RENBTC) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $71.28 million and $8.34 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $21,624.05 or 1.00365688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076035 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,296 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

