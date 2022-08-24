ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.60

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.60 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 45,100 shares traded.

ReNeuron Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £14.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Barbara Staehelin purchased 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £38,100 ($46,036.73).

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

