Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.04.

Insider Activity

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 1,601.94%. Research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,186,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $13,853,005.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,011,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,855,534.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,869 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,368,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,186,045 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,005.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,011,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,855,534.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,342,075 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

