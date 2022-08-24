Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of RPAY opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Repay has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.15 million, a PE ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.