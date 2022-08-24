Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 24th (ACU, AIT, ALMFF, ANGPY, ANPDY, AVB, BRMSY, CDEV, CYXT, ELKEF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 24th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $292.00 price target on the stock.

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SHIMAMURA (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has 14,600.00 price target on the stock.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

