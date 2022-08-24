Reviewing Vaxxinity (VAXX) and Its Rivals

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) is one of 949 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vaxxinity to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaxxinity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxxinity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vaxxinity Competitors 2965 12827 38959 623 2.67

Profitability

Vaxxinity currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 722.78%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 92.91%. Given Vaxxinity’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vaxxinity is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Vaxxinity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxxinity N/A -257.35% -79.58% Vaxxinity Competitors -3,245.37% -159.44% -23.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxxinity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxxinity $70,000.00 -$137.18 million -1.55 Vaxxinity Competitors $1.84 billion $245.68 million -3.93

Vaxxinity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vaxxinity. Vaxxinity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vaxxinity competitors beat Vaxxinity on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vaxxinity

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD. It is also developing UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; anti-PCSK9 that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Vaxxinity, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.