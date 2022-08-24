Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $17.11. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 62,516 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $237.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $32,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 117.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

