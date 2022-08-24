RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Price Down 2.3% This Week

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $44.45 million and $2.47 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00762409 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016493 BTC.
About RichQUACK.com
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com
