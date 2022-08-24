Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Richard Danis Sells 3,649 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 3,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 16,967.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 525,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,443,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Richard Danis sold 4,068 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 18,468.72.

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Danis sold 4,194 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 19,124.64.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down 0.09 on Wednesday, reaching 4.44. 380,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.44. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.25 and a 52 week high of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RGTI. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.