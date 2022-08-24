Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Sells 16,967.85 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 3,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 16,967.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 525,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,443,588.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Richard Danis sold 4,068 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 18,468.72.

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Danis sold 4,194 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 19,124.64.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ RGTI traded down 0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,406. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.25 and a 52-week high of 12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $5,505,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.33.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

