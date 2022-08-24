RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

