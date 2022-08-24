Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.37. 18,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 675,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays reduced their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Riskified Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 2,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Riskified by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 1,100,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

