Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 95,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 64,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$183.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.33 million for the quarter.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

