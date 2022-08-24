ROCKI Reaches Market Capitalization of $341,288.74 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market cap of $341,288.74 and approximately $1.11 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00769680 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app.
ROCKI Coin Trading
