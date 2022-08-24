Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 17,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 47,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.00.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

