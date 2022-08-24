Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $438,274,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $416.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

