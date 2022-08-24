Rotharium (RTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $128,791.00

Rotharium (RTH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Rotharium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002931 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Rotharium has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $128,791.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Rotharium

Rotharium (RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io.

Rotharium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

