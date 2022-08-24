Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.33 ($4.67).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROR shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rotork

In related news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,261.96).

Rotork Trading Up 0.3 %

Rotork Cuts Dividend

LON ROR opened at GBX 238.80 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 282.40. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 230.40 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.54). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,644.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

About Rotork

(Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.