Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,075,000 after purchasing an additional 62,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,849. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

