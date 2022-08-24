Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

SU traded down €0.52 ($0.53) on Wednesday, reaching €128.06 ($130.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is €123.28 and its 200 day moving average is €133.27.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

