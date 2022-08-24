RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPM. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $92.65. 255,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RPM International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in RPM International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.