Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:RUS opened at C$29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$36.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.