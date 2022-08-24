Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $111,088.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.59 or 0.00945635 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,360.50 or 0.99705629 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.