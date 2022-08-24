Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.65. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $175.82 and a twelve month high of $221.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 352.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.