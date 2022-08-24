Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $19.89

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $20.58. Sasol shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 4,052 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Sasol Stock Up 3.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
