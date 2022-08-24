Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $19.89

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $20.58. Sasol shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 4,052 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Sasol Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

