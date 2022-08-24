Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of STSA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.71.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
