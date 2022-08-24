Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STSA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 149,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.