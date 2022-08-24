Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $5.95. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 34,894 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.71.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
