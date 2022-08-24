Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $5.95. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 34,894 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.