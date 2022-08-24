SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Up 2.6%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

SBI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 47.99% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that SBI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

