Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Reduced by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

