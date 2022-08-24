Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,751 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 11,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,580. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

